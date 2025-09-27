TN CM Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh each to families of 36 persons killed in stampede at Vijay's rally.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:16 IST
