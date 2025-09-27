Leaving for Karur tonight to meet kin of deceased, those being treated in hospitals: TN CM Stalin.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Leaving for Karur tonight to meet kin of deceased, those being treated in hospitals: TN CM Stalin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- CM Stalin
- Karur
- visit
- government
- support
- hospitals
- deceased
- families
- healthcare
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab's Farmers Turn to Centre for Relief, Amid Trust Issues with State Government
TVK chief Vijay condoles stampede deaths, says he prays for speedy recovery of those being treated in hospitals.
Vijay rally stampede: TN CM Stalin says he has ordered best care to all those admitted in hospitals.
Karnataka Contractors Accuse Government of Doubling Commissions
Democrats Gamble on Government Shutdown to Counter Trump