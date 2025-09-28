Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati produced before magistrate in Patiala House courts.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 15:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati produced before magistrate in Patiala House courts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chaitanyananda
- Saraswati
- Patiala
- House
- courts
- legal
- proceedings
- godman
- spiritual
- leader
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Councillors in Custody: Leh Violence Sparks Legal Battle
Illegal Arsenal Seized: Arms Dealer Caught with 10 Semi-Automatic Pistols
Delhi Police Clamp Down on Illegal Arms and Firecrackers
DOJ Subpoenas Fani Willis: Unraveling the Legal Tangles in Trump's Election Case
Those behind illegal kidney transplant racket will be punished when TVK assumes power, asserts Vijay at Namakkal rally.