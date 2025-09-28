Delhi court remands Chaitanyananda Saraswati to 5-day police custody.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi court remands Chaitanyananda Saraswati to 5-day police custody.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stampede at Tamil Actor Vijay's Rally Sparks Investigation
TVK Demands Investigation into Karur Rally Tragedy
Mystery in Mubarakpur: Labourer's Disappearance and Death Sparks Investigation
Controversial Figure Sonam Wangchuk Under Investigation for Foreign Ties Amid Ladakh Violence
Unveiling the Truth: Dharmasthala Allegations Under Investigation