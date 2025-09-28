Left Menu

Delhi court remands Chaitanyananda Saraswati to 5-day police custody.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:23 IST
Delhi court remands Chaitanyananda Saraswati to 5-day police custody.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi court remands Chaitanyananda Saraswati to 5-day police custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Unrest: Crises from India to Colombia

Global Unrest: Crises from India to Colombia

 Global
2
Wall Street Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

 India
4
Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025