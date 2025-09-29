We hope that the (Asia Cup) trophy and medals will be returned to India as soon as possible: Saikia.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2025 06:28 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 06:28 IST
We hope that the (Asia Cup) trophy and medals will be returned to India as soon as possible: Saikia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asia Cup
- India
- Saikia
- trophy
- medals
- cricket
- national pride
- return
- cricket enthusiasts
- celebrating
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor on games field; outcome is same -- India wins: PM Modi after Indian cricket team's Asia Cup triumph over Pakistan.
India's Cricket Showdown: Key Performances and Bowling Highlights
Indian team will receive Asia Cup winners' trophy from Emirates Cricket Board's vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni.
Adil Rashid Discusses His Duels with Cricket Legend Virat Kohli
Devajit Saikia: Leading Assam's Ascendancy in Indian Cricket