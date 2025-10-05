SIR in Bihar led to purification of voters' list after 22 years: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-10-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 15:14 IST
- Country:
- India
SIR in Bihar led to purification of voters' list after 22 years: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Spelling Error on Cheque Sparks Controversy in Sirmaur School
BJP's Jahanzaib Sirwal Threatens Resignation Over UP Police Actions
Mohammed Siraj's Stellar Spell Dominates West Indies in Ahmedabad Test
Siraj's Stellar Spell Dominates West Indies on First Test Day
Rajnath Singh Warns of Decisive Action Against Pakistan in Sir Creek