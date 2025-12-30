Political Standoff: TMC MLA Halts SIR Hearings in Hooghly
Trinamool Congress MLA Asit Mazumdar disrupted SIR hearings in West Bengal's Hooghly district demanding the inclusion of party booth-level agents, BLA-2s. This led to the suspension of proceedings amidst political controversy, as opposition parties accused the ruling party of administrative interference.
- Country:
- India
Trinamool Congress MLA Asit Mazumdar has once again halted SIR hearings, now targeting the Polba Block Development Office in Hooghly district, West Bengal. The stoppage comes amid Mazumdar's demand for a written guarantee that party booth-level agents (BLA-2s) will not be excluded from the process.
The MLA's actions followed a directive from the Election Commission that prevented BLA-2s from entering the venue. However, Mazumdar challenged the directive, insisting on documentary proof before allowing proceedings to continue.
This interruption has fueled political tension, with the opposition accusing the ruling party of administrative interference. The election authorities have yet to issue a formal response, leaving the situation unresolved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trinamool Congress Challenges Election Commission Over BLA Restrictions
Cultural Exploration and Sudden Return: Chief Election Commissioner's Odisha Visit Interrupted
Trinamool MP Accuses Election Commission of Voter Harassment in Bengal
TMC Criticizes Election Commission's Handling of 'Unmapped' Electors
10-member Trinamool delegation to meet chief election commissioner on Dec 31 over SIR: Sources.