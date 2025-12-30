Political Standoff: TMC MLA Halts SIR Hearings in Hooghly

Trinamool Congress MLA Asit Mazumdar has once again halted SIR hearings, now targeting the Polba Block Development Office in Hooghly district, West Bengal. The stoppage comes amid Mazumdar's demand for a written guarantee that party booth-level agents (BLA-2s) will not be excluded from the process.

The MLA's actions followed a directive from the Election Commission that prevented BLA-2s from entering the venue. However, Mazumdar challenged the directive, insisting on documentary proof before allowing proceedings to continue.

This interruption has fueled political tension, with the opposition accusing the ruling party of administrative interference. The election authorities have yet to issue a formal response, leaving the situation unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)