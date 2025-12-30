West Bengal CM Accuses SIR of AI-Driven Voter Fraud
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the SIR initiative is a major 'scam' utilizing AI, threatening protests if any legitimate voter is disenfranchised. She claimed the process has caused deaths and harassment, asserting that the public will resist BJP's attempts to gain power in the state.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has described the SIR initiative as a 'scam' allegedly utilizing artificial intelligence to disenfranchise legitimate voters. She announced plans for protests at the Election Commission's office in Delhi if any rightful voter is removed from the electoral rolls.
Addressing a rally in Bankura, Banerjee claimed that the state's citizens are being 'tortured,' with around 60 deaths linked to the SIR process, including unnecessary verification hearings for elderly citizens.
Banerjee also criticized the BJP for promising a prosperous West Bengal, referred to as 'sonar Bangla,' while allegedly allowing mistreatment of Bengalis in other BJP-ruled states. She emphasized that the state's people would not allow BJP to seize power through such intimidations.
