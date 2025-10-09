Left Menu

Question of deciding appeal of excluded voters by EC in stipulated time and by reasoned order will be considered on next hearing:SC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:13 IST
