UN aid chief says 170,000 metric tonnes of aid is ready to go into Gaza, adding there should be no 'backsliding' on deal, reports AP.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:05 IST
