NCR states suggest to SC that on Diwali, bursting of crackers should strictly be allowed from 8 pm to 10 pm.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:01 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
