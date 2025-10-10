If anyone in the world who wants to come here is allowed to do so, our country will become a dharamshala: Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:54 IST
- Country:
- India
If anyone in the world who wants to come here is allowed to do so, our country will become a dharamshala: Home Minister Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- immigration
- policy
- dharamshala
- government
- security
- economy
- refuge
- opportunity
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra government issues draft rules for app-based transport aggregators; invites objections and suggestions by October 17.
Security Concerns Force Geert Wilders to Cancel Campaign Appearance
Heightened Security Measures in Delhi's Festive Season Parking
UFBU Protests Government's Private Sector Push in PSU Banks
Akhilesh Yadav Vows 'PDA Government' on Anniversary of Mulayam Singh Yadav