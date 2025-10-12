West Indies score 217/8 in their first innings at lunch on day three of second Test against India.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 11:37 IST
West Indies score 217/8 in their first innings at lunch on day three of second Test against India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Indies
- India
- second Test
- innings
- cricket
- score
- wickets
- lunch
- day three
- performance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ICC's Suspension Puts USA Cricket in Crisis: Roadmap to Recovery Outlined
Ravindra Jadeja: Indian Cricket's Future Secure with Young Talents
Shubman Gill: Leading India's Cricket with Ease and Excellence
Cricketing Rivals: India and Australia Set for World Cup Clash
Brian Lara's Mission: Reviving the Spirit of West Indies Cricket