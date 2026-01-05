Djokovic Bids Farewell to PTPA: A Step Towards Personal Integrity
Novak Djokovic announced his departure from the Professional Tennis Players Association, a union he co-founded, due to concerns over transparency and governance. Expressing misalignment with the organization's direction, Djokovic emphasized his commitment to focusing on his tennis career and upholding his principles.
Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic has officially announced he is stepping away from the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), an organization he helped establish, due to concerns regarding transparency.
The PTPA, founded by Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil in 2019, which represents top-ranking singles and doubles players, claims to advocate exclusively for players' interests. However, Djokovic expressed misgivings about its governance.
On social media platform X, Djokovic articulated his decision, citing a disconnect between his values and the PTPA's current trajectory. As he parts ways with the organization, the 38-year-old remains committed to focusing on his tennis career and adhering to his personal values.
