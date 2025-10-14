Sale of Sahara properties: SC orders that ministries of finance and cooperation be made parties in present proceedings.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Sale of Sahara properties: SC orders that ministries of finance and cooperation be made parties in present proceedings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sahara
- properties
- sale
- Supreme Court
- finance
- cooperation
- ministries
- proceedings
- management
- oversight
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GIFT City Soars in Global Financial Rankings, Strengthening India's Global Finance Ambitions
Xi Jinping and Harini Amarasuriya Forge Stronger Ties: A New Era of Sino-Lankan Cooperation
India-Mongolia Ties: New Era of Cultural and Developmental Cooperation
Mind Over Money: Mastering Behavioral Finance for Smarter Investments
Bhupender Yadav Calls for Action-Oriented Global Cooperation at Pre-CoP30 GST Dialogue