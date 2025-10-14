No educational institution will be allowed to violate constitutional rights, says Kerala Minister Sivankutty.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:55 IST
- Country:
- India
No educational institution will be allowed to violate constitutional rights, says Kerala Minister Sivankutty.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bridging Borders: Indian Students Access Global Education at King's College London
Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Students in Uttar Pradesh
Jal Shakti Ministry Invites Mass Communication Students for Paid Media Internship
Controversial Event at TISS Sparks Legal Action Against Students
Innovate for Consumers: Students Tackle Protection Challenges at Smart India Hackathon 2025