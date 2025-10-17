In last 75 hours, 303 Naxals have surrendered; huge cache of ammunition seized from those flaunting their .303 rifles earlier: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 21:02 IST
