Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath flag off first batch of BrahMos manufactured by BrahMos Aerospace unit in Lucknow.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-10-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 11:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath flag off first batch of BrahMos manufactured by BrahMos Aerospace unit in Lucknow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lucknow
- Rajnath Singh
- BrahMos Aerospace
- BrahMos
- Yogi Adityanath
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajnath, Yogi flag off first batch of Lucknow-made BrahMos missiles
Trade key to strengthening India's economy: Rajnath Singh
Trade key to strengthening India's economy: Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh Inaugurates LCA Tejas Mk1A, HTT-40 Production Lines at HAL Nashik
Rajnath, Adityanath to flag off first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured in Lucknow on Saturday