Stray dogs case: SC directs chief secretary of states and UTs, other than West Bengal and Telangana, to appear before it on Nov 3.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:23 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
