Congress-RJD opposed law against triple talaq, now talking about scrapping Waqf Amendment Act as they work for extremists, alleges Modi.
PTI | Katihar | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress-RJD opposed law against triple talaq, now talking about scrapping Waqf Amendment Act as they work for extremists, alleges Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Congress
- RJD
- Waqf
- Amendment Act
- triple talaq
- law
- extremist
- political
- reforms
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Ruling: Flexibility in Law Education Attendance Norms
Government Shutdown Amplifies Struggles for Court-Appointed Defense Lawyers
Debate Over Free Speech as New California Anti-Discrimination Law Faces Legal Challenge
Supreme Court to Scrutinize Rajasthan's Controversial Anti-Conversion Law
Nepal Gears Up for March Elections Amid Law and Order Concerns