DMK says it has filed petition in Supreme Court against SIR of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:39 IST
- Country:
- India
DMK says it has filed petition in Supreme Court against SIR of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Profile Petition Calls for CBI Probe into Rohit Arya 'Fake Encounter'
Voter Roll Cleanup: States Gear Up for Intensive SIR Initiative
Tourist Harassment Sparks Legal Action in Munnar
BJP's Dilip Ghosh Criticizes TMC Amid SIR Controversy in West Bengal
Bengal's Political Clash: SIR in the Spotlight