Nitish, Modi gifted unemployment to youth of Bihar, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Gayaji.
PTI | Gaya | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:14 IST
- Country:
- India
