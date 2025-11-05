Rahul Gandhi claims one person had 223 votes in two booths with same photo in Haryana, says this is why EC destroys CCTV footage.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi claims one person had 223 votes in two booths with same photo in Haryana, says this is why EC destroys CCTV footage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul's vote manipulation allegation unfounded, zero appeals against electoral rolls in Haryana: Election Commission source.
Mamata Banerjee Leads Massive Protest Against Election Commission’s SIR in West Bengal
West Bengal BJP Flags Alleged Document Forgery to Election Commission
Polling in 246 municipal councils, 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra on December 2: State Election Commissioner. Dinesh Waghmare.
Gyanesh Kumar's Journey From Varanasi to Chief Election Commissioner