There was no election in Haryana, there was a 'theft' in the state and it is very clear who did it: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:05 IST
- Country:
- India
There was no election in Haryana, there was a 'theft' in the state and it is very clear who did it: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Haryana
- election
- theft
- political
- accusation
- governance
- corruption
- electoral
- transparency
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts: Casteist Remarks Ignite Political Tensions
PM does not keep Bihar CM Nitish Kumar alongside him on stages of political rallies, claims Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in West Champaran.
Bouygues Defies Forecasts, Bolsters Telecom Stake Amid Political Headwinds
Bouygues Surpasses Profit Expectations Amid Political Challenges
Spanberger's Victory Marks Political Shift in Virginia Amid Trump Factors