Left Menu

There was no election in Haryana, there was a 'theft' in the state and it is very clear who did it: Rahul Gandhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:05 IST
There was no election in Haryana, there was a 'theft' in the state and it is very clear who did it: Rahul Gandhi.
  • Country:
  • India

There was no election in Haryana, there was a 'theft' in the state and it is very clear who did it: Rahul Gandhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Election Row: Minister Claims Doctored Video Amid Campaign Controversy

Bihar Election Row: Minister Claims Doctored Video Amid Campaign Controversy

 India
2
Will try our best to give at least one government job per poor family; will fill up lakhs of vacancies in various depts: Priyanka in Bihar.

Will try our best to give at least one government job per poor family; will ...

 India
3
Novo Nordisk Faces Profit Forecast Cut Amidst Obesity Drug Market Struggles

Novo Nordisk Faces Profit Forecast Cut Amidst Obesity Drug Market Struggles

 Global
4
Tragic Loss: Student's Death Sparks Tensions at SITAMS

Tragic Loss: Student's Death Sparks Tensions at SITAMS

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025