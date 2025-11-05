Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant makes a comeback to Indian Test team for two-test series against South Africa.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:08 IST
