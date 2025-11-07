People do not want return of 'jungle raj' in Bihar, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aurangabad poll rally.
PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:02 IST
- Country:
- India
People do not want return of 'jungle raj' in Bihar, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aurangabad poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gehlot Criticizes BJP for Stalling Progress in Rajasthan
People of Bihar have faith in track record of Modi and Nitish, says Prime Minister at Aurangabad poll rally.
Uttarakhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee: Honors Bravehearts and Highlights Progress
RJD gave Cong those seats it never won in 35-40 years; they stole INDIA bloc CM face at gun point, claims Narendra Modi at Aurangabad rally.
Amit Shah Rallies Voters Against the Return of 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar Elections