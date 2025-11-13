Ministry of Civil Aviation has clarified that preliminary report does not blame Air India pilot for plane crash: Centre.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:37 IST
Ministry of Civil Aviation has clarified that preliminary report does not blame Air India pilot for plane crash: Centre.
