Left Menu

BBC apologises to US President Donald Trump over misleading edit, but says there is no basis for his defamation claim, reports AP.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-11-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 02:21 IST
BBC apologises to US President Donald Trump over misleading edit, but says there is no basis for his defamation claim, reports AP.

BBC apologises to US President Donald Trump over misleading edit, but says there is no basis for his defamation claim, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Tumbles Amid Fading Hopes for Fed Rate Cuts

Wall Street Tumbles Amid Fading Hopes for Fed Rate Cuts

 Global
2
Trump Administration Challenges California's Redistricting Maps

Trump Administration Challenges California's Redistricting Maps

 Global
3
U.S. Designates European Antifa Groups as Global Terrorists

U.S. Designates European Antifa Groups as Global Terrorists

 Global
4
BBC Apologizes Over Misleading Trump Edit

BBC Apologizes Over Misleading Trump Edit

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025