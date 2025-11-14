This mandate is for resolution of 'developed Bihar': Union Home Minister Amit Shah on state poll results.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:38 IST
- Country:
- India
This mandate is for resolution of 'developed Bihar': Union Home Minister Amit Shah on state poll results.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NDA ensured all-round development of state; massive mandate for NDA's track record and vision to take Bihar to new heights: PM Modi on X.
This resounding mandate will empower us to serve the people and work with a new resolve for Bihar: PM Modi on X.
This resounding mandate is people's seal of approval on NDA's commitment to serve for development in Bihar: Amit Shah on state poll results.
This is a mandate for women's safety, good governance, and welfare of poor in Bihar: Amit Shah on state poll results.
Jharkhand High Court Mandates School Safety Measures for Girls and Women