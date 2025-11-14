Left Menu

LJP (RV) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh defeats RJD's Mukesh Kumar Raushan in Mahua by 44,997 votes, Tej Pratap Yadav at third spot.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:57 IST
LJP (RV) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh defeats RJD's Mukesh Kumar Raushan in Mahua by 44,997 votes, Tej Pratap Yadav at third spot.
LJP (RV) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh defeats RJD's Mukesh Kumar Raushan in Mahua by 44,997 votes, Tej Pratap Yadav at third spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

