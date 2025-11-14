Bihar verdict has rejected politics of appeasement and replaced it with fulfilment for all: PM Modi in BJP HQs.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar verdict has rejected politics of appeasement and replaced it with fulfilment for all: PM Modi in BJP HQs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- verdict
- appeasement
- politics
- PM Modi
- BJP
- election
- fulfilment
- inclusive
- development
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Triumphs in Nuapada Bypoll as BJD Reflects on Setback
Bihar's Historic Election Victory: Modi's Development Wins
BJP's Decisive Triumph in Bihar Celebrated in Manipur
Just as river Ganga flows to West Bengal through Bihar, this victory has cleared BJP's win in West Bengal as well: PM Modi.
I want to assure people of West Bengal that we will throw out 'jungle raj' from their state: PM Modi in address over Bihar polls win.