Congress manages to win six of 61 seats it contested in Bihar elections.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress manages to win six of 61 seats it contested in Bihar elections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AIMIM's Decade-Long Hold in Seemanchal: A Milestone Amid Bihar's Political Landscape
Nepal's Political Landscape Transforms with New Communist Party Formation
AAP's Tarn Taran Triumph: A Landmark in Punjab's Political Landscape
Shifting Political Landscape: Key Bypoll Results
Bihar's Political Landscape: BJP Leads NDA Triumph