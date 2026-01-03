Left Menu

TMC MP Defects to Congress, Signaling Shifts in West Bengal Political Landscape

TMC MP Mausam Noor returns to the Congress, signaling a shift in Muslim voter support away from Mamata Banerjee ahead of West Bengal assembly polls. The BJP claims this marks a decline in Banerjee's influence among Muslims as Noor seeks to continue her uncle's political legacy.

Updated: 03-01-2026 21:33 IST
On Saturday, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor rejoined the Congress, a move the BJP interprets as a shift in Muslim voter allegiance away from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. With the assembly elections looming, Noor's decision to align with the Congress suggests a political realignment in the region.

Noor, who served in Rajya Sabha until April and aims to contest in Maldah, cited her intention to honor the legacy of her uncle, former Congress stalwart Ghani Khan Chaudhary. The BJP's Amit Malviya remarked that Noor's departure underscores TMC's vulnerability, particularly as Congress remains influential in select Muslim-majority areas.

Malviya criticized Banerjee, arguing that her focus on appeasing specific voter groups has alienated others, rendering her politically isolated. As factions shift, the dynamics of West Bengal politics continue to evolve, foreshadowing potential changes in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

