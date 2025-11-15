Massive 10 per cent difference in vote percentage between the winning coalition and opposition in Bihar: PM Modi in Surat.
PTI | Surat | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:07 IST
- Country:
- India
