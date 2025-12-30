International Coalition Urges Immediate Action on Gaza Crisis

An escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza has prompted an urgent joint statement from several nations, including Britain, Canada, and France. The statement, released on Tuesday, underscores the critical need for immediate intervention by Israel.

Expressing grave concerns, the foreign ministers of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom highlight the renewed deterioration of conditions in Gaza. They describe the situation as catastrophic and in need of swift resolution.

The coalition of countries calls upon Israel to take decisive measures to alleviate the growing humanitarian crisis, emphasizing its urgency and severity.

