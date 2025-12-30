International Coalition Urges Immediate Action on Gaza Crisis
The humanitarian situation in Gaza is deteriorating rapidly, prompting an urgent call to action from Britain, Canada, France, and others. In a joint statement, foreign ministers from ten countries expressed grave concerns over the crisis and urged Israel to address the catastrophic conditions swiftly.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
An escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza has prompted an urgent joint statement from several nations, including Britain, Canada, and France. The statement, released on Tuesday, underscores the critical need for immediate intervention by Israel.
Expressing grave concerns, the foreign ministers of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom highlight the renewed deterioration of conditions in Gaza. They describe the situation as catastrophic and in need of swift resolution.
The coalition of countries calls upon Israel to take decisive measures to alleviate the growing humanitarian crisis, emphasizing its urgency and severity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel Suspends Humanitarian Groups Over Vetting Dispute in Gaza
SA condemns Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, warns of regional instability
Erdogan Condemns Israel's Somaliland Recognition, Announces Ambitious Somalia Plans
Israel's Crackdown on Humanitarian Organizations in Gaza Sparks Controversy
Israel says it will halt operations of several humanitarian organisations in Gaza starting in 2026, reports AP.