In Bihar polls, NDA won 34 out of 38 seats where Dalits have a majority: PM Modi in Surat.
PTI | Surat | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:23 IST
- Country:
- India
In Bihar polls, NDA won 34 out of 38 seats where Dalits have a majority: PM Modi in Surat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi Marks Birsa Munda’s 150th Birth Anniversary with ₹9,700 Cr Projects
Modi on Bihar Election Victory: People Reject Casteism and MMC
Modi Champions Tribal Legacy and Development on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas
Nationalist leaders of Cong who had worked with Indiraji and Rahulji are sad due to activities of 'namdar': PM Modi in Surat.
Opposition can't explain poll rout even to their workers and blaming EVMs, EC and electoral rolls' revision: PM Modi in Surat.