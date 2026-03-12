Left Menu

Modi's Monumental Development Leap in Assam: A Rs 48,000 Crore Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce development projects worth Rs 48,000 crore during his visit to Assam. Projects include infrastructure, energy, road connectivity, and farmer welfare initiatives across regions like Kokrajhar, Guwahati, and Silchar. The visit highlights significant economic and social developmental strides ahead of crucial assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:39 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil development projects in Assam, totaling nearly Rs 48,000 crore during his two-day visit. His itinerary includes ceremonies such as inaugurations, foundation stone layings, and flag-offs for major infrastructure projects, aiming to boost connectivity and socio-economic progress in the northeastern state.

During his fourth visit in four months, coinciding with impending assembly elections, Modi will launch a series of initiatives. This includes the Assam Mala 3.0 road project, enhancing over 900 kilometers of roads, and several railway electrification projects aimed at bolstering regional connections and easing travel times throughout the state.

Significant milestones include the distribution of land pattas to tea garden workers, expansion of petroleum infrastructure, and the initiation of clean energy projects. The PM-KISAN scheme's 22nd installment will be distributed, supporting over 9.3 crore farmers nationwide. Modi aims to reinforce Assam's economic resilience and infrastructure capabilities significantly.

