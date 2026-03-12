Prime Minister Modi Boosts Assam's Infrastructural Future

In a substantial push to accelerate development in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a significant two-day tour starting Friday. During his visit, he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several projects across Kokrajhar, Guwahati, and Silchar, with an estimated combined worth of over Rs 47,800 crore.

The initiative includes road infrastructure projects under Assam Mala 3.0, new train services, distribution of land rights to tea garden workers, and launching a major hydro-electric project. These efforts aim to bolster infrastructure, economic growth, and connectivity across the state and the Northeast region.

Highlighting a commitment to sustainable development, Modi will also oversee projects in clean energy, rail electrification, and a new marine training hub. The tour underscores the central government's focus on enhancing regional connectivity and driving social-economic mobility in Assam.