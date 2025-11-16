Iran's foreign minister, responding to an AP question, says nation no longer enriching uranium at any site in country, reports AP.
PTI | Tehran | Updated: 16-11-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 16:04 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
