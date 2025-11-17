SC issues notice to Telangana speaker for deciding disqualification pleas against 10 BRS MLAs who defected to ruling Congress.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 12:27 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
