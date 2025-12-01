Hoped that with time, oppn leaders would have come to terms with loss in Bihar, but their statements show loss has unsettled them: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 10:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Hoped that with time, oppn leaders would have come to terms with loss in Bihar, but their statements show loss has unsettled them: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Bihar Election
- opposition
- defeat
- statements
- Bihar
- leaders
- comments
- electoral
- unease
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Voices from Kashmir: National Conference Leaders Sworn In
Stepping Up: India's Footwear Industry Sets Sights on Global Leadership
Commencement of the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly Marks a New Political Chapter
Kharge Calls for Balanced Leadership in Rajya Sabha
Record turnout witnessed in Bihar elections biggest strength of democracy: PM Modi ahead of Parliament's Winter session.