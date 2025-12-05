We welcome all efforts being made for a peaceful and lasting resolution of Ukraine conflict: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:51 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
