DGCA directs IndiGo CEO to present comprehensive data and updates relating to recent operational disruptions on Thursday at 3 PM: statement.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 13:54 IST
DGCA directs IndiGo CEO to present comprehensive data and updates relating to recent operational disruptions on Thursday at 3 PM: statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cipla Introduces Groundbreaking Obesity and Diabetes Drug Yurpeak in India
Microsoft's $17.5 Billion AI-Driven Push in India
Strengthening Ties: India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement Talks
Karnataka's Ambitious Leap: A Quantum City Driving India's Technological Sovereignty
Rajni 2.0: A Cultural Revival in Indian Television