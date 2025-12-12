Caste enumeration will be included in Census 2027: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:18 IST
Caste enumeration will be included in Census 2027: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
