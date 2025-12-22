National Herald case: Delhi HC asks Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to reply to ED plea against trial court order refusing cognisance of its chargesheet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 13:40 IST
- Country:
- India
