It is our collective responsibility to make concrete plans on MGNREGA, launch nationwide public campaign: Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 12:41 IST
We have to unitedly start work on voter lists in states where assembly polls are due: Kharge at CWC meet.
Kharge Urges National Protest Against MGNREGA Repeal