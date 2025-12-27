Left Menu

Alastair Cook Critiques England's Ashes Strategy After India Series Draw

Batting legend Alastair Cook raises concerns about England's cricket strategy following a 2-2 series draw against India. Cook criticizes team management's focus, suggesting recent victories mask deeper issues, especially evident as England trails Australia 0-3 in the Ashes. He questions whether the Indian team was truly formidable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-12-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 13:32 IST
Alastair Cook Critiques England's Ashes Strategy After India Series Draw
Alastair Cook
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cricket icon Alastair Cook has voiced concerns about England's Test team strategy following their recent 2-2 series draw against India. Cook labeled the Indian team as "not great" and suggested that England's preparations suffered as they currently trail 0-3 in the Ashes.

During the series, young India captain Shubman Gill shone with a notable 754 runs, including four centuries. However, Cook expressed skepticism about England's recent performances, indicating that perceived progress might obscure underlying issues.

Cook highlighted England's fluctuating win percentage, raising doubts about team management's focus. He pointed to losses and an eventual draw with India, adding pressure as England vies for a comeback in the ongoing Melbourne Test.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Escalates Attacks: A Call for Stronger International Response

Russia Escalates Attacks: A Call for Stronger International Response

 Global
2
Supreme Court Quashes Conviction: Couple Marries Amidst Legal Battle

Supreme Court Quashes Conviction: Couple Marries Amidst Legal Battle

 India
3
Union Minister Inaugurates Housing and Sports Facilities in Puducherry

Union Minister Inaugurates Housing and Sports Facilities in Puducherry

 India
4
Historic Win: England Breaks 18-Match Losing Streak in Australia with Impressive Ashes Test Victory

Historic Win: England Breaks 18-Match Losing Streak in Australia with Impres...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025