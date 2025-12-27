Alastair Cook Critiques England's Ashes Strategy After India Series Draw
Batting legend Alastair Cook raises concerns about England's cricket strategy following a 2-2 series draw against India. Cook criticizes team management's focus, suggesting recent victories mask deeper issues, especially evident as England trails Australia 0-3 in the Ashes. He questions whether the Indian team was truly formidable.
Cricket icon Alastair Cook has voiced concerns about England's Test team strategy following their recent 2-2 series draw against India. Cook labeled the Indian team as "not great" and suggested that England's preparations suffered as they currently trail 0-3 in the Ashes.
During the series, young India captain Shubman Gill shone with a notable 754 runs, including four centuries. However, Cook expressed skepticism about England's recent performances, indicating that perceived progress might obscure underlying issues.
Cook highlighted England's fluctuating win percentage, raising doubts about team management's focus. He pointed to losses and an eventual draw with India, adding pressure as England vies for a comeback in the ongoing Melbourne Test.
