Left Menu

Iran state TV reports the Central Bank governor has resigned as the currency hit a record low against the US dollar, reports AP.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:19 IST
Iran state TV reports the Central Bank governor has resigned as the currency hit a record low against the US dollar, reports AP.

Iran state TV reports the Central Bank governor has resigned as the currency hit a record low against the US dollar, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government Plans Strategic Treasury Bill Borrowing in Q4

Government Plans Strategic Treasury Bill Borrowing in Q4

 India
2
Asylum Denied: Health Risk Rationale Gains New Grip at U.S. Borders

Asylum Denied: Health Risk Rationale Gains New Grip at U.S. Borders

 Global
3
Negligence in Action: Suspension of Bengaluru Police Inspectors

Negligence in Action: Suspension of Bengaluru Police Inspectors

 India
4
National Outcry: Call for Justice in Racial Attack Tragedy

National Outcry: Call for Justice in Racial Attack Tragedy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025