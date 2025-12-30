We've not been able to complete fencing of Bangladesh border because West Bengal govt not giving us land, claims Shah in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 12:24 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
