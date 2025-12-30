BJP will stop infiltration from eastern borders, ensure revitalisation of Bengal once it comes to power here: Shah in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 12:28 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP will stop infiltration from eastern borders, ensure revitalisation of Bengal once it comes to power here: Shah in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- infiltration
- Bengal
- power
- Shah
- Kolkata
- borders
- rejuvenation
- economic growth
- revitalization
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Aiding Bangladeshi Infiltration
Trinamool Congress Rebuts Amit Shah's Election Claims
Amit Shah Advocates for BJP Resurgence in West Bengal
Matuas have no reason to fear, BJP will accommodate all religiously persecuted refugees in India: Amit Shah.
BJP will form govt in West Bengal with two-thirds majority, claims Amit Shah at Kolkata press conference.